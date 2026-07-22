Billion Views Club entries for Black Eyed Peas, Roxette

Two very different songs have both joined YouTube's Billion Views Club.

The video for Black Eyed Peas' goofy hit "My Humps," from their 2005 album Monkey Business, has reached 1 billion views. It's the group's third video to hit that milestone, following "Where is the Love" and "RITMO." The video for "I Gotta Feeling" has yet to reach 1 billion.

"My Humps" was originally written by Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am for the Pussycat Dolls, but he changed his mind and gave them "Beep" instead. "My Humps" became their third single from Monkey Business and their second single to hit the top three. The video won an MTV VMA and the song itself won a Grammy.

Meanwhile, the 1987 hit "It Must Have Been Love," by Swedish duo Roxette, has also reached the 1 billion views milestone; it's their first visual to do so. The video includes clips from the 1990 movie Pretty Woman, because a later version of the song, which appeared on that movie's soundtrack, was the one that became a #1 hit in the U.S.

In addition to "It Must Have Been Love," Roxette topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "The Look," "Listen to Your Heart" and "Joyride."

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