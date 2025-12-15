Black Eyed Peas reunite with Fergie for birthday celebrations

The Black Eyed Peas perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Several members of Black Eyed Peas — including Fergie — turned 50 earlier this year, and they finally managed to reunite to mark the occasion.

On Saturday, Fergie posted a photo of herself hanging out with her former group mates Taboo, will.i.am and Apl.de.Ap. Together, they made up the group's most successful lineup, thanks to hits like "Let's Get It Started," "I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow" and "Where Is the Love?"

"Finally got to break bread and celebrate our milestone birthdays together. What a special night with my brothers, filled with so much love," she wrote. Fergie turned 50 on March 27. Will.i.am hit that milestone on March 15, while Taboo turned 50 on July 14. Apl turned 51 on Nov. 28.

"The best one yet!!! And I’m so happy," will wrote in the comments. Apl added, "Sharing milestone birthdays with the family that’s been through so much together."

Taboo wrote, "This is a beautiful way to start this holiday season w/ my familia."

Fergie left the group around 2016, though they remained on good terms. She released her solo album, Double Dutchess, in 2017; she hasn't put out an album since. In the comments, fans began clamoring for the foursome to reunite.

Black Eyed Peas have put out three albums since Fergie left, scoring a few minor hits like "Ritmo." Their 2010 single "Rock That Body" went viral on TikTok in 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.