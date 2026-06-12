Brighter days ahead: Ariana Grande launches new charity foundation

Ariana Grande attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 9, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Thanks to Ariana Grande, there will soon be brighter days ahead for some organizations that support vulnerable communities.

Ari has launched The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, which comprises four core funds: Protect & Defend, focused on LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights and reproductive justice; Heal & Dream, which expands access to mental health care and community support; Seen & Celebrated, which ensures LGBTQ+ voices and stories are heard and shared; and Emergency Support, which provides "rapid support and relief during times of collective need," according to a press release.

Ari says in a statement, "I am beyond excited to finally announce the brighter days ahead foundation. Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need."

She adds that the foundation will be "supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now."

"It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organizations do," she concludes.

In more lighthearted Ariana news, her brother, Frankie Grande, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. He told Jimmy that he met Céline Dion soon after Ariana had done one of her famous Céline Dion impressions on his show.

"And so I was there in Vegas and Céline comes literally running up to me and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, Frankie, you have to tell your sister when she did me on Jimmy Fallon I peed!’" Frankie related, doing his own impression of the Canadian diva. "She goes, ‘I was laughing so hard I peed myself! I peed!’”

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