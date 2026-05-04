Britney Spears pleads guilty in DUI case

An attorney for Britney Spears issued a guilty plea Monday after the music star was charged with driving under the influence on April 30 following an arrest in March.

Spears, who did not appear in court, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to one day in jail, which she already served.

The 44-year-old singer was also sentenced to three months of an alcohol education program, including weekly visits with a psychologist and twice-monthly visits with a psychiatrist. She is also required to pay a $571 fine and undergo chemical tests at any time at the request of police.

In a statement provided to ABC News, Spears' criminal defense attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, said, "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney's decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI."

"Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

Spears was arrested on March 4 after California Highway Patrol responded to reports of an erratic driver and arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office in California later charged Spears with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol and at least one drug.

Prior to Monday's hearing, Spears was reportedly spotted leaving a rehab treatment facility over the weekend.

She voluntarily checked herself into a facility after her arrest on March 4, a representative for Spears previously confirmed to ABC News.

After her March arrest, representatives for Spears called her behavior "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," the statement added. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

In recent weeks, Spears has posted pictures with her sons on social media and thanked the public for its support.

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