Britney Spears seems to sarcastically wish her 'sweet innocent family' a Merry Christmas

Britney Spears appeared to throw shade at her family with a Christmas tree post.

On Sunday, she posted a photo of a beautifully decorated tree and captioned it, "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can't fix."

She continued, "to my dear sweet innocent family … so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon …I can't wait ….hello, beautiful Ivy … I just want to hold you, my love … Godspeed, friends."

The photo appeared to be a response to a Christmas post from Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears, which showed her posing at home in Louisiana with their mom Lynne Spears, husband Jamie Watson and their daughters Maddie and Ivey Watson, and Britney's older son, Sean Preston Federline.

A source told People that Britney spent Christmas with her younger son, Jayden James Federline. There have been reports that Sean stayed in Louisiana due to "work obligations."

Britney has been estranged from her family for several years and has blamed them for placing her under what she has described as an abusive 13-year conservatorship. She has also expressed displeasure with her sister's 2022 book, Things I Should Have Said.

