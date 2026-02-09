Bruno Mars sets `Guinness; World Record with Roblox concert

Bruno Mars hasn't kicked off his new tour yet, but a recent online concert has earned him a Guinness World Record.

On Jan. 17, during a session of Roblox's game Steal a Brainrot, Bruno — or at least a virtual avatar of him — performed his new hit "I Just Might" along with his 2012 hit "Locked Out of Heaven."

According to the Guinness World Records, 12,862,161 concurrent viewers watched the concert, setting a record for the largest music concert in a video game by a single artist. Guinness notes that audience was larger than the entire population of Sweden.

Roblox reports that 10 million livestream users tuned in to the show, which garnered 53 million social video views. A limited-edition Brainrot called "Brunito Marsito" was downloaded more than 5 million times.

The previous record was held by Travis Scott, whose 2020 Fortnite concert drew 12.3 million viewers. A 2024 Fortnite event featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice and Eminem drew 14.3 million viewers, but that was multiple artists, not one performer .

For those hoping to see Bruno in real life, his The Romantic Tour starts April 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. His new album, also called The Romantic, drops on Feb. 27.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.