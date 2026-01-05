BTS confirms comeback album release date, world tour to follow

After their record label confirmed that March 20 would mark the group's "comeback," BTS announced on Sunday that that date would bring a new album from the K-pop superstars, who've been on hiatus for several years.

The album, their fifth full-length release, will drop at midnight ET. It includes 14 tracks, and is described as "driven by each member’s honest introspection." The album "defines the group on its own terms," according to a press release.

BTS will also hit the road for a world tour in support of the album, with details being announced Jan.14 at midnight KST. It'll be their first major tour since 2022.

The group took a collective hiatus so that all the members could complete mandatory military service in their home country of South Korea. During that time, all of the group's members released solo projects.

