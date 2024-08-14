BTS' Jung Kook to release solo documentary in theaters worldwide this September

BTS have been the subject of any number of concert films and documentaries, but now member Jung Kook is getting his own.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL will screen in theaters worldwide on Sept. 18. It'll follow the artist during his solo journey, which includes the release of his album GOLDEN and his hit Latto collab, "Seven." The film is built around never-before-seen footage and interviews, as well as live performances.

Tickets to the film go on sale Aug. 21 at 6 a.m. PT in over 120 countries and regions. Tickets and information can be found at jungkook-iamstill.com.

Jung Kook is the third member of BTS to get his own solo documentary, following J-Hope's J-Hope in the Box and Suga's Suga: Road to D-Day.

