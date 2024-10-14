BTS member Jin to release first solo album; Jung Kook's film sets box office record

It's hard to keep track of which BTS member has released how many solo projects, but the latest news is this: Jin will release his solo debut album, Happy, on Nov. 15. It follows the 2022 release of his solo single "Astronaut."

The six-track album is described as "a genuine, heartwarming gesture" in which Jin will invite fans to "join him on a journey to find happiness, offering them a sense of strength and comfort in their day-to-day lives."

While he hasn't put out a solo album before, Jin has been keeping busy following the completion of his military service. He appeared at the 2024 FESTA event marking the anniversary of the debut of BTS, participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics torch relay and was tapped by Gucci as a global ambassador.

Meanwhile, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, a documentary focusing on another BTS member, has become 2024's highest-grossing music film that screened in theaters. The doc's limited theatrical run, including the "Party Edition" of the movie that screened on Oct. 11, has grossed $15.7 million globally.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.