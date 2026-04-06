BTS news roundup: 'Billboard' charts, 'Hot Ones' and SUGA's revelation

BTS' new album, ARIRANG, has staying power, but their latest single, not as much.

After scoring the biggest sales week of 2026, ARIRANG has topped the Billboard 200 for a second week. It's the first time any of their albums has remained on top for more than a single week.

However, BTS' single "SWIM," which debuted at #1 last week on the Billboard Hot 100, has now slipped to second place. It was replaced by Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas," which marks its fifth nonconsecutive week at #1. Ella is the first solo woman to spend that many weeks at #1 since 2021, when Olivia Rodrigo scored eight weeks on top with "drivers license."

In other BTS news, the group will make its debut on the web series Hot Ones Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, in response to fan requests. In a teaser, host Sean Evans says that 80 wings will be laid out on the table during the episode, which is a record for the show.

SUGA has also finally revealed the true story of where he got his nickname. In a video for Wired, the singer, born Min Yoon-gi, explained that it's borrowed from the nickname of UFC fighter Sean O'Malley and boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

"So people who have technical striking skills, the specialists, are called Suga,” he added. Apparently, the founder of the group's record label suggested the name to him, telling him, "Since you’re technical with your rap, you should be Suga.”

He said he made up his previous story that it's short for "shooting guard" because the real one was "too annoying" to explain.

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