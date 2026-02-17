BTS ponders being 'together' and 'dancing in our 60s'

A number of pop groups have gone on "hiatus" and never regrouped, but BTS isn't one them. After taking time off to do their mandatory military service, the seven members are back together and getting ready to drop their first new studio album in six years -- which is something that fans were initially concerned might not happen.

That's because on December 6, group member RM said in a livestream, "I've wondered thousands of times, would it be better for the team to disband or go on hiatus?" It sent their fans, known as ARMY, into a panic, But ahead of the March release of their album ARIRANG, there doesn't seem to be any question about them continuing for a very long time.

In their new GQ cover story, Jimin says, "I know we're here because we are a team and we started as a team and we very much acknowledge that. And also, we have a lot of fun together." V adds, "We all treasure BTS more than we treasure each one of us separately."

And Suga notes, "We’re still very good friends. The fans still love us -- they want us, they support us. If we can keep this going, then maybe we can be dancing in our 60s.... As long as we’re willing -- I think maybe into our 50s, into our 60s -- we can always be together as a band.”

He adds, "Maybe it’ll be a little bit hard on our knees. But I think we can do that.”

And while RM is still trying to identify a new goal that they can all get behind going forward, he tells GQ, "I think now, the most important thing is just that we are here back together again, we're going to see the fans all over the world."

