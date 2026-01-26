BTS sells out North American, European dates of 2026 world tour

BTS (Courtesy of HYBE)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ticket sales for BTS' upcoming world tour are "Dynamite."

In just a few hours, the K-pop superstars sold out the North American and European legs of their BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG.' The North American leg of the tour, which supports the group's upcoming album ARIRANG, launches April 25 in Tampa, Florida. Additional shows have been added in Tampa, Stanford, California and Las Vegas due to demand.

All three Korean dates of the tour sold out last week during the presale, including the opening show in Goyang, Korea, on April 9. The trek is scheduled to visit 34 cities worldwide, with 2027 dates to be announced at a later time.

ARIRANG, BTS' fifth studio album, is due March 20.

