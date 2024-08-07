BTS' Suga apologizes for riding scooter while drunk

BTS' Suga is apologizing after getting busted for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated in South Korea Tuesday.



The K-pop star began by describing the incident to fans, writing on social media, "While I was parking my electric kickboard at the front gate of my house, I fell over by myself. And as a result of the breathalyzer test conducted by a police officer nearby, my license was revoked and a fine was imposed."



Suga added that he went a short distance on the scooter and was unaware that you can't ride a scooter while intoxicated.



"No one was harmed or any facilities were damaged in the process, but this is my responsibility and I have no excuses, so I bow my head and apologize to everyone," he continued.



BTS' label, Big Hit, also apologized for the incident, writing, "We express our sincere apology for the incident involving BTS member Suga and his electric kickboard accident. We apologize for the disappointment caused by the artist's inappropriate behavior."



Suga is currently serving his mandatory military service in South Korea.

