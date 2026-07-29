BTS won't submit their music for Grammy consideration

Since it's one of the most successful albums of 2026, you'd think that BTS would be eager to submit ARIRANG for Grammy consideration -- especially since the group has said many times in the past that it's an award they'd love to win. But the group has announced that this year, they'll be sitting out the race.

"We have decided not to submit for the Grammys this year," reads the English translation of the Korean message all the group members posted on their individual Instagram Stories. "Rather than music being categorized by region or language, we hope music can be heard and loved for what it is. Thank you to ARMY and everyone who is always with us."

Their decision comes a month after the Recording Academy introduced a new Grammy category called best Asian pop music performance. It recognizes "Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop recordings, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages."

BTS has previously been nominated for Grammys, but has yet to win.

The K-pop superstars are currently on tour in support of ARIRANG. Their next show is Aug. 1 at MetLife Stadium, where they recently took part in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show.

The 69th Grammy Awards will air live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu on Feb. 7, 2027.

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