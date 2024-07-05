Camila Cabello had a "nervous breakdown once a month" while making new album

Camila Cabello's new album, C, XOXO, features more of a hip-hop sound than her past albums, and includes guest spots from rappers including Lil Nas X and Drake. But the "Hot Uptown" singer says that while making it, she went back and forth between believing she was killing it and believing that she was a failure.

Speaking to the British paper The Sun, Camila says, "With any project, there's just waves where everything is amazing and three days where it's like, 'Wow, I just wrote this song in 30 ­minutes and I wrote this song in three hours and it's so easy.'"

"Then the next week, you're like, 'I don't know how to do this. I don't know how to put words together. I think that was it,'" she continues. "There were waves of crippling s***, where I thought, 'That might be my last good day.' I think I had a nervous breakdown probably, like, once a month."

Camila survived, though, and is now flying around the world promoting the project. Speaking to the U.K.'s OfficialCharts.com, she described her approach to her new sound.

"There are no guitars on this album. It's a lot of different synths. Synths, samples and very aggressive drums," she explained. "It's actually pretty minimalistic. ... I said, from the beginning, that my last album [Familia] was so sonically bright; I wanted this one to be the polar opposite. The nighttime."

"I wanted something sonically aggressive. I'd never done anything like that," she noted. "I knew I wanted that for the performance[s], too. I wanted to step into that big energy, and I needed the songs to carry that."

