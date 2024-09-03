Camila Cabello's Portugal concert will stream Sept. 4 on Apple Music Live

Camila Cabello has yet to announce a proper tour in support of her latest album C, XOXO, but if you want an idea of what you can expect if she does, Apple Music Live has you covered.

Apple Music Live will stream Camila's June 23 concert at Rock in Rio in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sept. 4 starting at 10 p.m. ET. "I'm so excited to bring the world of C,XOXO to the Apple Music Live series and for my fans around the world to watch our performance from Rock in Rio in Lisbon," Camila says in a statement.

"It was our first time performing these songs live and we dreamed up this magical world that me and the XOXO girls and guys can all live in for a while!" she adds. You can watch a trailer for the stream now.

According to SetList.FM, the concert included hits like "Senorita," "Bam Bam" and "Never Be the Same," as well as multiple songs from the new album, including "B.O.A.T.," "JUNE GLOOM," "Chanel No 5" and "I LUV IT."

Meanwhile, Camila has teased the upcoming deluxe Magic City edition of C, XOXO by posting a "visual poem" in which she talks about her love for Miami and her family's journey there when she was a little girl, over footage of herself as a child, as a teenager and in the present day.

"I was 7 when I first came here. ... The city opened her arms to me and said ... maybe I could belong here," she says in a voice-over. The Magic City deluxe edition comes out Sept. 6.

