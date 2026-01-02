Chappell Roan almost canceled 2025 US tour due to mental health issues

Chappell Roan had a great 2025, releasing two singles, playing festivals worldwide, doing a series of pop-up shows in the U.S., attending the Met Ball and winning a Grammy. But in a newsletter to fans, she reveals that some of those events were nearly called off.

In the letter, which was posted on Reddit, Chappell writes, "I'm very, very proud of my team for getting me through this year's touring schedule, it was brutal, even though it was less than half of what I normally do."

Chappell writes that during those live shows, she "fell in love with quick costume changes and theatrical fashion and wearing even weirder makeup," but goes on to reveal, "I almost canceled the American portion of the tour because I didn't feel like I was mentally healthy enough."

"I'm not sure it was the right move to push through, but I did it anyway," she continues. "I don't pat myself on the back for it, I just look back and I'm like, 'damn why did I do that?' Ultimately, I'm glad I did because I have such lifelong memorable experiences and it made me happy to perform in my hometown [Kansas City, Missouri], New York and LA."

Chappell goes on to say that she feels 2026 should be "the year of taking care of myself and others and really engaging in a community that feels real and not online."

She signed off by thanking fans for "listening to my music, showing up to my shows, wearing my merch, and watching my music videos. I feel very loved."

