Chappell Roan joining Fortnite Festival 13

Chappell Roan is the latest artist to appear in Fortnite Festival, the interactive music experience within Fortnite that lets players rock out to the latest hit songs.

As part of Chappell's appearance, "Pink Pony Club" is being added to the Jam Tracks collection, while "Good Luck, Babe!" "HOT TO GO" and "The Giver" are also returning.

Players who purchase the Heartcore Music Pass can access "Pink Pony Club," along with pink and red outfits inspired by the looks Chappell has worn on tour. The pass also gives access to accessories such as the "Midwest Princess Keytar" and Pink Pony Star Back Bling, a decorative item that flips from pink to red when music plays.

Additional items will available in the shop, including the "Roan of Arc" outfit she wore during the 2024 MTV VMAs, an actual cowboy-hat wearing Pink Pony and a "Feminomenon" Emote.

"I got my own @fortnite skin!!" Chappell wrote on her Instagram Story.

All the new content drops Thursday, Feb. 5, on the Fortnite platform.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.