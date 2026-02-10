Chappell Roan leaves management firm after head of company appears in Epstein files

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Chappell Roan has parted ways with her high-profile management agency, Wasserman Music, after the head of the company, Casey Wasserman, appeared in the files released by the Department of Justice in connection with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On her Instagram Story, Chappell wrote, "As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman. I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values."

She went on to say, "I refuse to passively stand by. Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my believe that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."

Wasserman Music represents such A-list talent as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and Lorde. The files revealed that Casey Wasserman had exchanged suggestive emails with convicted Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison in Texas.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wasserman issued an apology on Jan. 31 saying he "deeply regret[s]" his communications with Maxwell, and stated that he never had "a personal or business relationship" with Epstein.

Another of the company's clients, the band Beach Bunny, posted, "We are demanding for [Casey] Wasserman to remove himself and his name from the agency. 'deep regrets' are not enough." They also wrote that Wasserman's actions are "abhorrent and disturbing on every level."

Another client, Beth Cosentino of the band Best Coast, also posted a statement calling for Wasserman to step down and change the business name.

ABC News has reached out to Chappell's rep for comment.

