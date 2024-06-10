Chappell Roan passed on request to perform at White House Pride event

Chappell Roan has revealed she turned down an invitation to perform at a White House Pride event.

During her set at Governors Ball festival in New York on Sunday, Chappell, dressed as the Statue of Liberty with a crown headpiece, all-over green body paint and a matching wig, dedicated her performance of "My Kink is Karma" to the White House.

"In response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride, we want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that's when I'll come," Chappell said in a fan-recorded video from the concert.

Later on in her set, Chappell referenced her patriotic costume.

“I am in drag of the biggest queen of all,” Chappell said, before quoting the poem written on the bronze plaque on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

“But in case you had forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes, ‘Give me your tired, your poor; your huddled masses yearning to breath free,'” Chappell said. “That means freedom and trans rights, that means freedom and women’s rights, and it especially means freedom for all people in oppressed — for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

