Chappell Roan says 'The Giver' shows that a 'gay ultra-pop drag queen' can still sing a country song

Will Heath/NBC
By Andrea Dresdale

Chappell Roan's new song "The Giver" is coming out Thursday night, and in a new interview about it, she says people shouldn't be surprised that she's releasing what is, essentially, a country song.

Speaking to Apple Music's Today's Country, Chappell, who's from Missouri, says, "I think I have a special relationship to where I'm from because of country music." She adds that she's wants to "honor that part of" herself by "making a country song."

"It's like, 'You know what? Yes, I'm gay. Yes, I am ultra-pop and yes, I am a drag queen -- who can also perform a country song,'" she continues. "And there's a lot of drag queens who do country music all over the world!"

She smiles, "Name a girl who hasn't done 'Before He Cheats.' Name a girl that hasn't done 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'"

"The Giver," which Chappell debuted on Saturday Night Live last year, arrives at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!