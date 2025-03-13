Chappell Roan says 'The Giver' shows that a 'gay ultra-pop drag queen' can still sing a country song

Chappell Roan's new song "The Giver" is coming out Thursday night, and in a new interview about it, she says people shouldn't be surprised that she's releasing what is, essentially, a country song.

Speaking to Apple Music's Today's Country, Chappell, who's from Missouri, says, "I think I have a special relationship to where I'm from because of country music." She adds that she's wants to "honor that part of" herself by "making a country song."

"It's like, 'You know what? Yes, I'm gay. Yes, I am ultra-pop and yes, I am a drag queen -- who can also perform a country song,'" she continues. "And there's a lot of drag queens who do country music all over the world!"

She smiles, "Name a girl who hasn't done 'Before He Cheats.' Name a girl that hasn't done 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!'"

"The Giver," which Chappell debuted on Saturday Night Live last year, arrives at 8 p.m. ET.

