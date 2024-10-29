Chappell Roan seemingly teases new album aka "a hot new bombshell"

Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess came out a little more than a year ago, so the singer is ready to move on.

After releasing the single "Good Luck, Babe!" back in April, Chappell took to Instagram on Oct. 29 to let fans know that more new music is coming. She posted a series of photos of herself, including one holding up The Rise and Fall and one holding a microphone.

The caption reads, "album kinda popped off imo but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa."

And of course, Chappell just happens to be performing on Saturday Night Live Nov. 2, so this might be a good time to debut some new music. Some fans are hoping for an official release of "The Subway," an unreleased song that Chappell's been performing live, but her producer Dan Nigro told The New York Times that track is just one of five new songs they've completed.

