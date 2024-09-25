Chappell Roan clarifies: "No, I’m not voting for Trump and yes, I will always question those in power"

After being quoted in The Guardian as saying about the upcoming presidential election, "I don't feel pressured to endorse someone. There's problems on both sides," Chappell Roan got some backlash from fans. She's now taken to TikTok to clarify those comments and to tell fans, "I'm sorry that you fell for the clickbait."

Chappell says in her video, "I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they’re voting for, learn about who they’re voting for and ask questions, and it’s being completely taken out of context, per usual. There is nuance to what I say in interviews ... I think it’s important for me to question authority and question world leaders and question myself ... because that’s how I think we move forward."

She adds, "I want to be part of the generation that changes things for good because we need it ... actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement.”

Chappell then read her full quote from the Guardian interview, which included, "I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what's going on in your city."

She also said in the interview that the issue that concerns her is "trans rights," adding, "They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.”

The singer closed out the video by saying, "So, hear it from my mouth if you're still wondering. No, I'm not voting for Trump and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people, and I will stand up for what's right and what I believe in, and it's always at the forefront of my project and I'm sorry that you fell for the clickbait."

