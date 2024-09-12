Charli XCX announces new 'Brat' remix album, releases "Talk talk" with Troye Sivan

Summer may be ending, but brat is forever.

Charli XCX has announced that a new version of her sixth studio album, Brat, releases on Oct. 11. The project, called Brat and it's completely different but also still brat, is presumably the remix album Charli has been teasing. Charli made the announcement on Thursday, posting the album's cover art to Instagram.

The new project will have 16 tracks, including "Girl, so confusing" featuring Lorde, "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish and "Talk talk" featuring Troye Sivan. The latter track was released on Thursday alongside the new album announcement and includes a new beat, new verses and a new chorus, along with spoken words by Dua Lipa.

Charli posted a screenshot of voice recordings she received from Dua to her Instagram Story on Thursday. "i listen to these when i'm missing europe. thank you duaaaa," Charli wrote. Dua reposted it to her own Instagram Story. "i got you in every language @charli_xcx," Dua wrote alongside six red heart emojis.

Troye also took to social media to promote the new song. "Talk talk remix featuring me out now," he captioned his Instagram post. "see you on the sweat tour this weekend."

Also included on the new remix album are "360" featuring Robyn & Young Lean and a "Von dutch" A.G. Cook remix featuring Addison Rae. The 11 other songs on the album have yet to be revealed. A second disc, which features the original Brat track list and its three bonus tracks, will be included with the album.

Charli and Troye launch their combined SWEAT tour on Saturday in Detroit, Michigan. They're performing across North America all brat autumn long, including sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 23 and LA's Kia Forum on Oct. 15.

