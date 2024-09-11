Charli XCX confirms "Talk Talk" remix with Troye Sivan, languages by Dua Lipa

By Andrea Dresdale

Charli XCX has confirmed the remix she's been teasing for a while: "Talk Talk," featuring her tour mate Troye Sivan, will be out "in 24 hours," she announced Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. ET.

Charli also confirmed Dua Lipa is on the remix. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "also thank you @dualipa for speaking french and spanish on the track!"

This is the second remix Charli has released from her album Brat: "Guess," featuring Billie Eilish, was first.

Charli has four nominations going into the MTV VMAs Sept. 11 — including nods for "Guess" and her viral hit "Apple" — but she's not performing on the telecast.

