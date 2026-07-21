Charli XCX drops video for 'Camera,' sets more movie theater listening events

How does Charli XCX feel about her burgeoning acting career, which has seen her appear in about seven movies over the past year? Just listen to the lyrics of her new song, "Camera."

The black-and-white video takes place on a movie set, where legendary French actor Vincent Cassel plays a man who just got into a car crash and is then shot to death. But the shoot keeps getting interrupted by makeup artists, phone calls and special effects misfiring. The whole time, Charli sits on top of the camera, controlling the action.

"Do I wanna make music? Am I being f***** stupid/ If I try to be a girl on the screen when I'm turning thirty-four?" Charli sings. "But all I know is how it makes me feel/ When the camera's on."

"I can be anything that I wanna be/ And I can feel the things I don't normally feel/ Yeah, I can finally be totally honest," she continues. "I'm always craving an experience that feels dangerous/ And maybe this is it, maybe it's what I need/ 'Cause it's the only way to feel like I'm not actually me."

"Camera" is the latest release from Charli's new album, Music, Fashion, Film. Ahead of its Friday release, she has announced a new set of cities that will be hosting in-theater listening events Thursday.

"Playing my album again this week in select independent cinemas globally. i think this is a very cute way to hear it," she wrote on Instagram.

Cities include Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Honolulu, and Pasadena and Oakland, California. Visit her website for more information.

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