Charlie Puth becomes chief music officer of AI platform for artists

Charlie Puth has just picked up a side gig: He's now the chief music officer of AI platform Moises.

Moises was designed by musicians and is used by more than 70 million musicians worldwide, according to a press release. It lets artists do things like isolate vocals and instruments, identify chords and come up with new arrangements. What it doesn't do is create an entirely new song out of nowhere — it's more of a creative tool.

"I've been using Moises in my own creative process for years, as have many of my friends," Charlie says in a statement. "It opens up possibilities that used to take hours or expensive studio setups."

"AI, when done right, isn't here to replace musicians," he adds. "It's here to help artists learn, explore, and bring their ideas to life."

In his new role Charlie will "collaborate on artist-focused features, help shape creative direction, and ensure the platform continues to reflect how musicians actually work," according to the release.

Now through March 31, Charlie and Moises are running a global remix competition, where you can create your own remix or cover of Charlie's song "Beat Yourself Up" from his new album, Whatever's Clever! Charlie will select the winners, who will receive $100,000 in cash and prizes, as well as a meet-and-greet at Charlie's New York City show on May 29. You can enter now at Moises.ai.

