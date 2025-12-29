Charlie Puth is ready to 'feel the energy of the crowd' on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Charlie Puth on 'ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis,' October, 2025 (ABC/David Russell)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ten years after making his debut on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Charlie Puth will return to the long-running ABC special on Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

"I'm very happy to be a musical part of this party, because from day one, my goal has always been to write music that people can have many emotions to, celebrate to — in this case, celebrate to. So I'm glad people are celebrating," he told ABC's On the Red Carpet during rehearsals for the show.

Charlie's one of more than a dozen artists who you'll see performing on this year's show. Others include Diana Ross, Goo Goo Dolls, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, 4 Non Blondes, OneRepublic, Pitbull, New Kids on the BlockMariah Carey, Post Malone and HUNTR/X from Kpop Demon Hunters.

Charlie performed in New York's Times Square in 2015, and it was pretty cold out, which is why this year, he said he's "happy to be inside, happy to celebrate with everybody, [and] feel the energy of the crowd."

"There's a lot of music lovers out there and they were singing along and they were singing on pitch and it was really good," he said during rehearsals.

Charlie, who'll be releasing a new album, Whatever's Clever, and welcoming his first child in 2026, also explained why he doesn't bother making New Year's resolutions.

"I never do a resolution because it's kind of like going to the studio and saying, 'We're going to write a hit song today,' and you never write a hit song," he said. "Or, 'I'm going to do A, B and C' -- it never happens."

He goes on, "The best thing to do, in my opinion, is just to make continuous resolutions ... it's not that serious."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!