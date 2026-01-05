Charlie Puth's preparing to welcome his baby into 'a very beautiful world'

Charlie Puth has a big year coming up: He's singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, releasing a new album in March and becoming a first-time dad around the same time. That's probably why he's currently got a pretty great outlook on life.

When asked what he's hoping for in 2026, Charlie told ABC's On the Red Carpet, "I'm manifesting for people to be a bit more present, myself included, I think it's really easy to get caught into the world of social media and we live in a very beautiful world, more beautiful than ever."

Charlie also revealed that he's already trying to get his child interested in music while they're still in utero — but he's going for a 1970s soft rock vibe rather than his own songs.

"I've definitely sang to the belly a couple of times and showed baby my favorite music, my favorite James Taylor songs," he shared. He also played the baby "the really sad Dan Fogelberg [track], 'Same Old Lang Syne,'" noting, "God, that's a good song!"

All of it is in preparation for a time when, Charlie said, he'll be able to celebrate the holidays surrounded by his growing musical family.

"I can't wait to have a Christmas where there's a bunch of kids and, you know, typical fireplace and I'm at the piano and, maybe, baby will know how to play piano too," he told On the Red Carpet. "That would be impressive if the baby knew how to play piano at like one year old."

Then again, there's always the possibility of the other extreme.

"Can you imagine if they just want nothing to do with music?" Charlie laughed, before adding quickly, "And that's okay, too!"

