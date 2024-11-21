Chris Martin gifted BTS' Jin a guitar: 'Now it's my family heirloom'

Todd Owyoung/NBC

By Josh Johnson

If you've ever wondered what it takes to get a guitar from Chris Martin, apparently all you have to do is ask. It probably helps if you're a member of BTS, though.

The star K-pop outfit's Jin made his solo TV debut on NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday, and during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon, he shared a story about the Coldplay frontman giving him a guitar.

"I was hanging out with Chris Martin, and he had a guitar from his tour," Jin said. "I jokingly asked him, 'Can I have this guitar?' Chris Martin was like, 'Of course!'"

"I was so happy," Jin added. "Now it's my family heirloom."

Martin and Jin previously worked together on the Coldplay/BTS collaboration "My Universe," which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and on Jin's debut solo single, "The Astronaut."

