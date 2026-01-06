Christina Aguilera & Calvin Harris to headline Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Music Festival

Christina Aguilera and Calvin Harris will headline the fourth edition of Coca-Cola's Sips & Sounds Music Festival, set for March 13-14 at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

The two-day festival features 16 artists in total, with Christina headlining the first night, and Calvin the second night. Other artists on the bill include Ravyn Lenae, Stephen Sanchez, Major Lazer, Foster The People and GROUPLOVE.

This will be Christina's third live date of 2026; she's also booked to perform in Oklahoma on March 14, and in Abu Dhabi in April. Calvin, meanwhile, will be playing a residency in Las Vegas in between festival performances, European shows and the Jan. 17 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live event in Miami, Florida.

Tickets are on sale now; full information is available at sipssoundsfest.com.

