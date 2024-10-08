Céline Dion thanks Kelly Clarkson after "My Heart Will Go On" cover: "You were absolutely incredible"

Céline Dion's performance at the Paris Olympics brought Kelly Clarkson to tears — and now Clarkson's version of Céline's signature song has done the same to the Canadian superstar.

At the end of September, Kelly performed "My Heart Will Go On" during the "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show. Céline has responded to the performance with an Instagram video.

"Kelly, when I came back from the Olympics, I got to watch and listen to your reaction to my performance on the Eiffel Tower," she begins. "It was so sweet to hear you ... your voice was breaking and it touched me so tremendously."

"You were crying and ... it made me start crying," she continues. "What's up with all this freaking crying?"

"And now I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On' and I'm crying again," says Céline. "You were absolutely incredible, fantastic! I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person very soon, and I hope we're not gonna start crying. I love you so much! Thanks!"

