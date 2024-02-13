In the club doing I don't know what: Taylor Swift parties with her parents

Taylor Swift has yet to share any photos or videos of her boyfriend Travis Kelce on her socials -- until now.

On TikTok, Taylor has posted video of one of several Super Bowl afterparties she and Travis attended, but she's turned it into a goof on her parents, Scott and Andrea. In the video, we see footage of Travis making a funny face, and a server trying to make his way through a jam-packed club while hip-hop plays.

"It's a friends and family party, they said," reads the caption on the video. "Bring your parents they said."

Next, we see Scott and Andrea sitting in a booth grinning awkwardly, as Scott chugs a beer. Cut to Taylor, looking embarrassed.

The caption on the post reads, "accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."

Fans were thrilled, to say the least. " TRAVIS’ FIRST APPEARANCE ON TAYLORS ACCOUNT???? OHHH THIS IS GOODDD IM OBSESSED ," wrote one in the comments.

" BABE WAKE UP… TAYVIS JUST WENT SOCIAL MEDIA OFFICIAL!!!! " wrote the Minnesota Twins' official account.

"TAYLOR WITH THE HARD LAUNCH ," added another fan. Though ... kissing your boyfriend on the field after the Super Bowl in full view of the world is a pretty hard launch in itself.

