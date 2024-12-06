Coldplay premieres 'ALL MY LOVE' video starring Dick Van Dyke

Coldplay has premiered a new video for their song "ALL MY LOVE," starring entertainment icon Dick Van Dyke.

The clip features the 98-year-old Van Dyke dancing and singing along in a courtyard while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin plays the piano. In between, we see shots of mementos from throughout the Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star's nearly 80-year career.

The seven-minute director's cut, created by filmmakers Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore, is streaming now on YouTube. A shorter version will premiere on Dec. 13 in celebration of Van Dyke's 99th birthday.

"ALL MY LOVE" appears on Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, which dropped in October. Martin and company will launch a 2025 U.S. stadium tour in support of the record in May.

You can also catch Coldplay perform during the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, airing Dec. 12 on FOX.

