Cup of milk, let's rock and roll: BTS now have their own OREO flavor

Post Malone and Selena Gomez have had their own OREO flavors, and now BTS is the latest act to team up with the iconic cookie for a signature flavor.

The group helped create the limited-edition flavor, with cream filling inspired by a popular Korean street food called hotteok: a warm, brown sugar-stuffed pancake. The outside of the cookie is purple, which is BTS' signature color.

Each cookie features one of 13 different embossed designs, including the names of the band members, a picture of a BTS light stick and, according to a press release, "three cookies that form a special message to BTS fans."

The group says in a statement, "For OREO to be the first snacking brand we've collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world."

The cookies will be available for presale starting June 1 at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab, where you can also get a look at them. They'll start hitting shelves on June 8 and will only be available for a limited time.

Also starting on June 8, fans can scan the QR code on the cookie packages, or visit OREOBTS.com to write a digital letter to BTS, in a campaign to create "the world's largest love letter" to the group. Fans who submit letters have a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.