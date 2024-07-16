Dasha reflects on "insane" success of "Austin": "My life has changed completely"

After struggling to break through for 10 years, 24-year-old singer/songwriter Dasha has finally found success with "Austin," which went viral on TikTok before becoming both a country and a pop hit. And Dasha doesn't take that success for granted.

"I recognize that this moment that I'm having is, it's very rare and it's insane," she told reporters recently. "We're just trying to hold on for dear life and do as much as we can because this is what I've always wanted to do with my life. I put my first song out when I was 13."



"I mean, my life has changed completely 180," she added. "You know, nothing is the same in my life anymore. And that's the best possible result of this song blowing up and 'Austin' becoming what it has been."



Dasha, who started performing at age 10 in local coffee shops before her father gifted her a session in a recording studio, noted, "I've been chasing this independently, relentlessly for my entire life. Finally it's like, 'Oh, it's happening.'"

She laughed, "So I'm just trying to do everything I can."

That means releasing multiple versions of "Austin" — including a dance remix, "stripped," "sped up" and "slowed down" versions — as well as appearing on award shows and festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Her upcoming Dashville, U.S.A. tour, which starts in August in Europe, hits North America on Oct. 8.

Dasha has just released a new song, "Didn't I."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.