'Daughter From Hell'? Gracie Abrams admits she was 'brutal' as a child

Gracie Abrams' new album Daughter From Hell is out now, and she says the title is an exaggeration, but not by much.

"Brutal" is how she described her behavior as a kid to Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show Thursday. "That song was the last one that I wrote for the album, and it is like a, y'know, decades overdue apology to my mom, basically," she told Jimmy. As a "defiant" child, she said her early years were a "turbulent" time for her parents.

So what did Gracie's mother think when she heard the song?

"She cried! She cried!" Gracie exclaimed, throwing up her arms in triumph. "So I win!"

Also in the interview, Gracie confirmed that she's making her acting debut in an upcoming movie, saying, "It's happening. Yes, I leave very, very shortly." She didn't give any more details about the project, which is reportedly an A24 movie directed by the same woman who directed the Nicole Kidman film Babygirl.

Gracie also talked about her upcoming Look at My Life arena tour, which starts Dec. 2 in Denver, Colorado. "We get the luxury of starting square one, like, wildest dreams kind of stage and design," she said of the tour preparations.

She also shouted out her opening acts, who include, Bella Kay, Charlotte Lawrence, Japanese House, Jensen McRae, Holly Humberstone, Grace Ives and more.

"This is like my playlist. This is like the fantasy for me of being, 'There's no way they would' and for some reason they said yes," she told Jimmy. "I'm just so selfishly excited for anyone coming to the tour. I'm really excited that they get to see those artists."

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