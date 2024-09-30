As 'Deadpool & Wolverine' hits digital, Lance Bass says it inspired *NSYNC to actually start reunion talks

Deadpool & Wolverine hits digital on Oct. 1, and if you've seen it, you know *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" plays during the opening sequence. Lance Bass says when the movie's star, Ryan Reynolds, told him how the song would be used, he was thrilled.

"We signed off on the song months before, so we knew it was in the movie, but usually they play 10 seconds of it," Lance tells ABC Audio. "When he told me he's playing the entirety of the song and it's the opening credits, I could not wait."

It was Deadpool, plus the song *NSYNC did for Trolls Band Together, that led them to consider a reunion.

"It's just really reignited everything for us ... now our fans are Gen Zers, you know, they're like, 'Oh, you're the Deadpool singers,'" Lance laughs. "But it's inspired us to really decide what can we do going forward."

Due to busy schedules "it's going to be a little while, but we have lots of ideas. We just have to figure out exactly what that looks like," he says. And if it happens, "I just can't wait for my kids to ... see me on stage with my best friends."

Meanwhile, Lance just released his first children's book, the Halloween-themed Trick or Treat on Scary Street.

"I've always wanted to write children's books," he says. "But it wasn't until my kids were born that I was like, 'OK, now's the time to do this.'"

And depending on their "scare level," as Lance puts it, the book will delight kids, terrify kids, or both.

"We're getting reactions from all over the place. I mean, my 2-year-olds are obsessed with this," Lance says. "And then I have some parents be like, 'Oh, my 7-year-old ... this really, like, creeped them out.'"

