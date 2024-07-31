Demi Lovato lines up fellow child stars for upcoming Hulu documentary

Demi Lovato, who got her big break on the Disney Channel, will make her directorial debut with a documentary on the Disney-owned Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Demi's project, Child Star, will focus on what it's like to grow up in the entertainment business, as Demi did. Among the interviewees are Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa and Demi's Camp Rock co-star Alyson Stoner.

Demi says in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm so proud to make my directorial debut with this documentary that sheds light on the complexities of child stardom, a topic that is very close to my heart."

She continues, "I hope viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and pressures faced by young people in the industry so we can achieve our goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for future generations [sic] young talents in entertainment, social media and beyond.”

The Hollywood Reporter says Demi's discussions with her fellow child stars are "intimate and, at times, heart-breaking." The 90-minute doc will debut Sept. 17.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

