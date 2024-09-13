Demi Lovato says she wasn't old enough to choose to be famous

Demi Lovato is opening up about their time as a child star.

In a new cover story for Teen Vogue, the singer and actress says they don't feel like they were old enough to choose to have a life in the spotlight.

“I don’t feel like I was old enough to choose it,” Demi said.

While Demi is insistent that they begged their parents to allow them to pursue acting as a career, they now wonder if they were old enough to be able to make that choice. Even still, they say they do not blame their parents.

“I don’t want to place the blame on anyone. But at the same time, there was a responsibility to protect us," Demi said. “And the problem is, once you get into the industry, the train doesn’t stop going unless you slam on the brakes.”

Demi said their mom, Dianna De La Garza, did attempt to pump the breaks on their career after a certain point.

“My mom said to me one time, ‘I think you need to get help,’” Demi said. “I told her, ‘I'm not ready. I don't want to lose the momentum of my career.' ... There was never really a point in my life where I thought, I don't want to do this anymore.”

