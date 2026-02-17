'Devastated' RAYE offers fans turned away at Paris show their choice of free tickets

Some chaos at RAYE's concert in Paris, France, on Sunday has led the singer to offer fans free tickets as an apology.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the "Where Is My Husband!" singer wrote that she was devastated that 65 fans who'd purchased tickets to the show at the Accor Arena were turned away, which she called "completely unacceptable and wrong."

"I have been told this was a system error at Ticketmaster, meaning 65 tickets were not fully validated when they were purchased," she explained, noting that it was "outside of anything I could control and I feel saddened and let down."

While the unlucky fans received refunds, RAYE said she wants to go the extra mile to make it up to them.

"I'd like to offer all of these 65 people who didn't get in to the show complimentary tickets to any Raye future show of their choice and a signed vinyl," she announced. "[Y]ou will be contacted shortly about this."

The singer went on to write that she knows "this doesn't even remotely make up for this mess," but added that "it's all I can think of in this moment to soften the blow."

She signed off by offering her "deepest apologies."

RAYE's This Tour May Contain New Music arrive in North America on March 31.

