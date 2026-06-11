Did Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz get matching tattoos?

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seen on March 9, 2026 in New York City. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have never discussed their alleged relationship publicly, but they must be pretty close because they've evidently gotten matching tattoos.

On Wednesday British Vogue posted a photo of a woman's tattooed back, teasing that she's the mag's July 2026 cover star. From the tattoos, fans identified the woman as Zoë, but also noticed that one of her tattoos consists of the words "LET IT RIP."

That led fans to crash out over the fact that Harry has seemingly gotten the same tattoo. A photo of him onstage during his Together, Together tour shows the words "LET IT RIP" on his right arm.

Fans believe the phrase "LET IT RIP" is from the TV series The Bear. In the show, the main character's late brother leaves him a letter that reads, "I love you, dude. Let it rip."

The current rumor is that Harry and Zoë are engaged. While that hasn't been confirmed, Zoë was spotted wearing what looks like a large diamond engagement ring.

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