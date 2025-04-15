Doechii's 'DENIAL IS A RIVER' visual originally had a very different ending

Courtesy Vevo
By Andrea Dresdale

A new episode of Vevo's Footnotes series, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of current videos, focuses on Doechii's '90s sitcom-themed visual for "DENIAL IS A RIVER," revealing that the clip originally had a very different ending.

In pop-up notes, directors Carlos Acosta and James Mackel provide commentary on the action, explaining that the clip was heavily inspired by both Family Matters and Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and the entire thing -- including building the set and shooting the clip -- took just three days. It was also filmed on the same soundstage as Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

At the end of the clip, an explosion goes off in the set of the fake sitcom, and Doechii is left standing in the smoke, breathing heavily. The directors reveal, "We had an alternate ending where Doechii passes out and EMTs rush on stage to revive her, but during the last hour of shooting, the entire power at the stage shut off."

"We still filmed it ... but we actually went with the cleaner ending in the video."

Meanwhile, Doechii has a busy summer of festival performances coming up, starting June 28 at the U.K.'s prestigious Glastonbury Festival.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

