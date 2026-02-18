Don't let the 'Sun' go down on her: Zara Larsson's latest hit 'represents me where I'm at right now'

As Zara Larsson prepares to kick off the North American leg of her Midnight Sun tour later this month, her song of the same name is climbing the charts. While the song has a specific meaning, Zara says its title also reflects her general outlook on life these days.

"It's about just really my love for nature and, like, to be alive and to see a beautiful cloud or to have the wind in my hair and, like, all the small stuff," she told ABC Audio of the song "Midnight Sun." "And I think that also represents me where I'm at right now. It's something that is a bit of the lightness in the dark, y'know, always finding like the positive things, just keeping the spirits up, I think."

The phrase "Midnight Sun" refers to the fact that her home country of Sweden gets almost 24 hours of daylight during the summer months. Zara, 28, said she chose the title for her album in part because the phenomenon makes her think of her early life in Stockholm.

"It's something that I grew up with. I had the best, most beautiful, bright summers," she explained. "And it's about [those] very, very strong polar opposites of the winter and the summer [in Sweden] that really makes me savor the good moments. I think a lot of people in Sweden do that."

"And now I feel like I can be nostalgic about my childhood and stuff," she added. "I feel I reached that age where I'm like, 'Right, yeah.' So there's some of that in there too."

