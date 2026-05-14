Dua Lipa to release live album, concert film from Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa sent a video snippet of herself with a fan at one of her concerts in Mexico in an email to fans Wednesday and captioned it, "One more thing before the end of an era." Turns out it was teasing a new live album and concert film.

Dua Lipa (Live from Mexico) will premiere May 21 at 1 p.m. ET on her YouTube channel. The live album will hit streaming services May 22; you can preorder physical copies of the album now for shipping on June 5.

The concert was recorded during Dua's three sold-out shows at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros during her Radical Optimism tour. "Now we can enjoy these shows forever and ever and ever, I love you!!!!" Dua wrote on Instagram.

You can watch a trailer for the film now, during which Dua tells the audience, "This tour has been the most beautiful and fulfilling experience of my career so far." Plus, the audio for her performance of "End Of An Era (Live From Mexico)" is out on streaming services.

The Radical Optimism tour encompassed 92 shows over five continents and sold 1.75 million tickets. A signature feature of the tour was Dua covering a song from a local artist, in its original language. She also occasionally welcomed a local artist onstage for an in-person duet. Among those she sang with onstage: Lionel Richie, Chaka Khan, Charli XCX, Lenny Kravitz, Gwen Stefani, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Brandi Carlile.

Here's the track listing:

"Training Season" (Live From Mexico)

"End Of An Era" (Live From Mexico)

"Break My Heart" (Live From Mexico)

"One Kiss" (Live From Mexico)

"Whatcha Doing" (Live From Mexico)

"Levitating" (Live From Mexico)

"These Walls" (Live From Mexico)

"Oye Mi Amor" (ft. Fher de Maná) (Live From Mexico)

"Maria" (Live From Mexico)

"Physical" (Live From Mexico)

"Electricity" (Live From Mexico)

"Hallucinate" (Live From Mexico)

"Illusion" (Live From Mexico)

"Falling Forever" (Live From Mexico)

"Happy For You" (Live From Mexico)

"Love Again" (Live From Mexico)

"Anything For Love" (Live From Mexico)

"Be The One" (Live From Mexico)

"New Rules / Dance The Night Interlude" (Live From Mexico)

"Don't Start Now" (Live From Mexico)

"Houdini" (Live From Mexico)

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