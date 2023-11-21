Dua Lipa's "Houdini" appears atop the dance charts, becomes her highest Hot 100 debut

By Andrea Dresdale

Dua Lipa's "Houdini" is off to a magical start on the charts.

The dark banger had entered Billboard's Dance/Electronic Songs chart at #1; believe it or not, the queen of modern-day dance music has never topped that particular chart before as a solo artist. Elton John's song "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)," on which she was a featured artist, hit #1 on the chart in 2021.

Over on the Billboard Hot 100, "Houdini" entered at #11, which is the highest debut of her career. And on the Pop Airplay Songs chart, Dua also got her best career start: "Houdini" entered at #16. The song has done even better on Billboard's Global 200 chart, debuting at #3.

"Houdini" is the first single from Dua's eagerly anticipated third album.

