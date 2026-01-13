Ed Sheeran to join John Mayer, Dave Grohl for performance of Oscar short-listed 'Drive'

Voting for the Oscar nominations is now underway, and Ed Sheeran probably hopes members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will tune in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday to watch him perform "Drive," the song he co-wrote for the film F1 that's on the Oscar short list for best original song.

Ed will perform the song with John Mayer on guitar; Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl and Rami Jaffee on drums and keyboards, respectively; Pino Palladino on bass; and writer/producer Blake Slatkin on keyboard/drum programming. It will mark the first time all the musicians who recorded the song for the soundtrack have performed it together publicly.

We'll find out Jan. 22 if the song has made the final cut for an Oscar nod. If it does, Ed will share the nomination with co-writers John and Blake.

In other Ed Sheeran news, if you want a preview of his upcoming LOOP tour, which launches Friday, check out a playlist on Apple Music that consists of the tour set list. It includes all his hits, from "Thinking Out Loud" and "Perfect" to "Bad Habits," "Shape of You" and "Photograph," as well as new songs like "Azizam" and "Camera," and fan favorites like "Galway Girl" and "Bloodstream."

And speaking of "Thinking Out Loud," it just hit 3 billion streams on Spotify.

