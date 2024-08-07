Ed Sheeran pens song for animated holiday movie 'That Christmas'

Courtesy of Locksmith Animation

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ed Sheeran is getting into the Christmas spirit early. The singer has penned a new song for the upcoming animated holiday movie That Christmas.

The song is called "Under the Tree" and will be out Dec. 6, the same day the movie hits Netflix.

That Christmas is written by Richard Curtis, whom Ed previously worked with on the film Yesterday. It's based on Curtis' trilogy of children's books and will feature the voice of Brian Cox as Santa, as well as Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy.

"The scene that we wrote this song for is so heartbreaking, but so real for many people at Christmas spending it without the ones they love, for so many reasons," Ed says in a statement.

“I got to work with my older brother on this which is such a rarity and a gift to work so closely with my only sibling, it felt so good to create something my children would watch, with their uncle, based in the country they live in,” he continues.

The movie, Curtis says, is set in Ed’s home county of Suffolk, England.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!