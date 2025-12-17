Ed Sheeran to play benefit holiday show with 'Teenage Dirtbag' band Wheatus

Ed Sheeran just can't stop performing. When he's not doing his own concerts, he's singing at bars or joining other artists onstage. On Wednesday he announced in an Instagram Story that he's doing a holiday benefit show at an intimate venue in New York City on Thursday.

The show is called Christmas Carols with Ed and Wheatus, Wheatus being the band best known for their song "Teenage Dirtbag." It's taking place at the chapel at The Bowery Mission, the beneficiary of the event. The Bowery Mission has been providing meals to the homeless and needy since the 1870s, according to the event information. This holiday season it will serve over 70,000 meals.

The wait list for tickets, which cost $115, is now open. The show is Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

