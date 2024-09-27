Ed Sheeran releases live video, documentary to go along with +'-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION)'

Ed Sheeran has released +-=÷× (TOUR COLLECTION), which is essentially a greatest hits album of songs from his so-called "Mathematics" series of albums: Plus, Subtract, Equals, Divide and Multiply. He's also released some new video content to go with it.

First, there's a live performance video of his first single, "The A Team," recorded this year during a stadium show in Lithuania. Introducing the song, Ed tells the crowd, "I wrote this song when I was 18 years old, and when I was 18 years old, I was not playing venues like this, I was playing pubs in London. You were lucky if people were in the room."

He goes on to talk about how his following grew, how he got a record deal and how the song became a major hit. He notes, "The weird thing about this song is that I still remember playing to those empty rooms."

There's also the YouTube debut of a 2022 tour documentary called Full Circle, which follows Ed and his team as they prepare for his run of shows at London's Wembley Stadium in June of that year.

The album is available on CD, digital and as a two-LP set. The physical formats include exclusive voice notes from Ed; the digital version has two extra songs.

Ed plans to wrap up his ongoing Mathematics Tour, which started in 2022, in 2025. So far, he has shows scheduled in Europe next year from May through September.

